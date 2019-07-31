Roman Reigns Reveals How Much Longer He’ll Wrestle Full-Time for WWE

Roman Reigns made his triumphant return from his battle with leukemia back in February, and has been a consistent staple of WWE television ever since. But at 34 years old with four world championship reigns and four WrestleMania main events to his name, the question of how long Reigns will stay in the WWE has already begun to pop up.

In a new interview with TMZ Sports this week, Reigns said he plans on staying with the WWE on a full-time basis for at least another five years.

“Well, I mean, I just got to go based off my health and how I feel,” Reigns said. “I’m still a young man, I’m 34, I still have a few more years in me, of just being I think at the prime of my athletic career. So if I can handle it in the ring, I’m willing to do it. I think I can hold this schedule for at least 5 more years of being full-time, but eventually it’s gonna have to be time to rest my body.”

“The Big Dog” will make his Hollywood acting debut later this week when he stars in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He admitted in an interview with Complex this week that he caught the acting bug while working on the film.

“I’d say I’ve been bit by the acting bug, for sure,” Reigns said (h/t Cageside Seats). “But I think with just what’s happened to me over the past year with my health and being pulled away from the ring I’m always going to have that love, that process that I just explained about being live and being as raw as possible and if something happens you can shake and bake and make it what you need it. There’s something about having that ad lib and that free range and that when it comes down to it it’s live, can’t nobody stop me now, you know what I mean? I’m still in love with that aspect of the business, with that aspect of performing, but I would say there’s a future for sure. You don’t fall down and you can do two takes. So, definitely something to work towards.”

After getting involved in an eight-man brawl at the end of Monday Night Raw this week, Reigns ended SmackDown Live on a strange note when the scaffolding around him collapsed during a backstage segment.