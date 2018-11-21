WWE May Contiune to Use Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Diagnosis in Storylines

The wrestling world collectively froze when Dean Ambrose alluded to Roman Reigns‘ leukemia being a result of karma. However, despite it being such a sensitive subject, WWE plans to bring up Reigns’ health in future storylines.

Cagesideseats reported as much on Wednesday. The details of how WWE wants to use he subjet ar is still unknown but e won’t be surprised to if Dean Ambrose continues to use the controversial topic. After all, it was his character that turned on Rollins, thus The Shield, the same night that Reigns revealed he’d leave the company to fight leukemia.

Here’s Ambrose’s quote from Raw, when cutting a promo on Rollins:

“We’re all gonna get what we deserve, I mean look at Roman. For Roman’s part and what Roman did in The Shield, he has to answer to the man upstairs. But what’s worse is you have to answer to me,” he said.

The line obviously drew the ire of many fans on social media, but that was likely WWE’s exact intentions. Vince McMahon and WWE have built a billion-dollar corporation on trolling arenas full of people. As odd as it is to say, being mean is best for business.

Apparently, Amrbose’s dialogue has some upset with the writing staff, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio says that blame is misplaced. According to Meltzer, anything that winds up on air is given the green light by McMahon.

“You can’t be blaming the writer because this thing goes into a production meeting and there are twenty people in that production meeting, okay? The head guy is Vince McMahon. So you have all these producers, you have Vince McMahon, you all these filters to go through. It went through every single filter. Yes, you can say fire the writer but you have to fire everyone else that it went through.”

“At the end of the day all of these things, every word that’s written all the things like that. The approval has to go through Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon is the one responsible for every line, every angle or every line. Writers can come up with the stupidest things in the world, and you can fire them but this thing went through way too many filters to just go ‘fire the writers.’

