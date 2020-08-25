Randy Orton Compares Roman Reigns' New Teeth to a Farm Animal in Hilarious Post

✖

WWE has a hilarious new feud building as Randy Orton compared Roman Reigns' new teeth to a farm animal in a hilarious new social media post. WWE kept to their promise that we would never see WWE SummerSlam coming, and as fans found out after Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship match, what we never saw coming was Roman Reigns' grand return to WWE television soon after. Reigns' return was huge for a number of reasons, but it seems that many fans could not help but notice that Reigns had some work done on his teeth.

It's the same for Randy Orton as well who first called out Reigns' new teeth after SummerSlam with a photo comparing Reigns' new look to Family Guy character Brian Griffin when he had some work done on his own teeth. Reigns fired back on Instagram with a confident smile, and noting the fact everyone was talking about him rather than Orton after WWE SummerSlam.

This new photo only seemed to fuel Randy Orton further by giving him yet another bit of ammunition to ridicule Roman Reigns with on Instagram. As Orton responding to Reigns' clapback with, "You heard it folks...straight from the horse's mouth" using the same picture Reigns had used and put it side by side with a horse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on Aug 24, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

Roman Reigns made his grand return to the WWE during the SummerSlam pay-per-view event following several months away from television due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Stepping away to better protect his health given his immuno-compromised status, fans had definitely not expected to see Reigns any time soon considering that the pandemic is still an issue in the United States. Now that Roman Reigns has returned to WWE television, however, fans are wondering what's in store for him.

Early reports have teased that Reigns will be undergoing a character change to add more edge to his persona, and whether or not this is the case his return to WWE television seemed to tease this as he beat down both Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt's Fiend persona with far more aggression than we had seen before he left television several months ago. He's definitely going to need that edge if Orton keeps taking shots at his teeth! But what do you think? Were you distracted by Reigns' new smile? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.