Randy Orton Pokes Fun at Roman Reigns' New Teeth, Reigns Fires Back

✖

Roman Reigns made his surprise return at SummerSlam, and while fans were thrilled to see him back a few couldn't help but notice something was different about "The Big Dog." Reigns had been out of action since mid-March after opting to step away from the company during the coronavirus pandemic, and during his time off he had dental veneers put in. Plenty of fans started firing off jokes about Reigns' teeth, and even Randy Orton decided to join in on the fun. Reigns' return included him brutally attacking Braun Strowman with a steel chair and spearing "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt twice after his Universal Championship victory.

"Was really nice seeing #thebigdogromanreigns is back," Orton wrote, posting a photo of Family Guy's Brian Griffin.,

View this post on Instagram Was really nice seeing #thebigdogromanreigns is back @romanreigns A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on Aug 23, 2020 at 8:38pm PDT

Reigns fired back on Monday afternoon.

Reigns then stated in numerous interviews why he chose to step away.

"The company (WWE) has done everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible. It is not the workplace that I was necessarily concerned about," Reigns told The Hindu. "The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I'm not convinced, and I can't trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am. I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can't put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved.

"But I don't want it to come off as I am taking a stand against the company at all, because I love the WWE. I've been a part of this company just since I was a little boy," he added. "That's why I always take it so personally when I represent them."

Check out the full results from last night's SummerSlam below:

United States Championship: Apollo Crews def. MVP

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Asuka

Raw Women's Championship: The Street Profits def. Andrade and Angel Garza

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose def. Sonya Deville

Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka def. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.