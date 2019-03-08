Roman Reigns Reveals Reaction to Dean Ambrose’s Upcoming WWE Exit

Last month, the wrestling world collectively froze whenever WWE announced that Dean Ambrose would leave the company after his contract expired in April. No one is quite sure of Ambrose’s motives, and that in includes Roman Reigns.

In an interview with talkSport, Reigns revealed that he heard the news like most WWE fans — through social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think I actually read it on Twitter so I didn’t take it too seriously,” Reigns said. “I’ve always known Ambrose and he likes to stay unpredictable and march to the beat of his own drum.”

Reigns himself just returned to WWE on the triumphant news of his leukemia going into remission. The Big Dg has only been back for two weeks but says the idea of Ambrose being out of WWE is still foreign.

“It still is a big shock and we haven’t had much time to talk about it because we’ve been on the gas pedal since I’ve been back,” he said.

As Shield brethren, Reigns is losing one of his closest pals in Ambrose. While Reigns hates to see him go, he did leave the door open for Ambrose to make a return to WWE.

“It concerns me a bit – the last thing I want is for one of my good friends to leave but as long as he’s happy and healthy we’ll be good. We’ll still talk all the time but this is WWE and you never know what’s going to happen,” he said.

Ambrose is one of several WWE Superstars to leave the company in 2019. That exodus may only be beginning, too as there has been no shortage of Superstars rumored to be unhappy. As WWE’s locker room leader, Reigns hate to see talent leave but understands the individual’s needs for better circumstances.

“That’s the hardest part for me. These situations where the business comes up and I’m always for giving advice, giving my perspective and what I might do in that situation, but when it comes down to it this is business and these men are businessmen and they’re going to have to take care of themselves and get the numbers and the years on the contracts that they want.

Obviously, in my locker room, I want the very best performers and young men around me, but I honestly think that’s on them to know what’s going to make them happy, where they want to be and what’s going to bring that satisfaction to themselves,” he said.

No one is quite sure when Ambrose will officially leave WWE, but he’s expected to be around for WrestleMania. Before that he’ll team up with Reigns and Rollins to form the Shield one last time this Sunday at Fastlane.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!