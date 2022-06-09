Roman Reigns Reportedly not Booked for WWE's Money in the Bank

✖

It appears that one of WWE's biggest Superstars will now not be a part of Money in the Bank, as a new report from Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso says that WWE's Undisputed Champion is no longer involved with the event. The report was confirmed by Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and states that plans for Reigns, which were previously reported to include a match with Riddle, were scrapped once they had to move the event from Allegiant Stadium to T-Mobile Arena, which is a smaller venue. No specific reason is known for the change of plans though.

Previous reports stated that Reigns was set to face Riddle for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, with the extended plan being a match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam and a match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. The match-up with Riddle made sense since Reigns was a pivotal part of RK-Bro losing the Raw Tag Team Titles, but it appears that if a match between them happens, it won't happen at Money in the Bank.

Perhaps it will happen on SmackDown instead, though it's also unknown when Reigns will return to SmackDown full time. Regarding Money in the Bank, previous plans are likely greatly in flux due to several unexpected factors, though it was known previously that Reigns would not be working as many dates and events, which was part of his new deal.

What wasn't expected however was the absence of Sasha Banks and Naomi, who previously held the Women's Tag Team Championships and also remove two SmackDown Women's Championship contenders from the mix. Ronda Rousey currently holds the Title, and Banks was expected to face her for that Title according to recent reports. Now Banks and Naomi are both gone and leave WWE needing to fill that spot, and now Natalya will be her next challenger.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes was being featured heavily in advertising for Money in the Bank, but recently suffered a torn pectoral muscle. He somehow wrestled an entire match against Seth Rollins with that injured pec at Hell in a Cell, but now will need to get surgery and it's not known if he will be able to make it back in time for the event.

Reigns wasn't featured at Hell in a Cell either, and this would be the second event in a row without a WWE Championship match if he isn't wrestling at Money in the Bank.

