Roman Reigns Reveals The B-Team Helped Him With His Acting Debut in ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Roman Reigns will make his theatrical acting debut in the upcoming spinoff of the Fast & Furious series, Hobbs & Shaw, as the brother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s character agent Luke Hobbs. The appearance makes Reigns the latest of many WWE Superstars to step into the world of acting, joining the likes of Johnson, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Randy Orton, Roddy Piper, Big Show, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Andre The Giant, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Reigns filmed his portion of the film while he was away from the company during his recovery from his most-recent leukemia diagnosis.

But the former WWE Champion admitted that he needed a little help when it came to working on a movie set. On a recent episode of the Sports Illustrated Media podcast, Reigns named Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, who previously starred in The Marine 5: Battleground alongside Miz, Maryse, Heath Slater and Naomi, as his biggest teachers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A lot of my co-workers have been able to jump that fence and be on a movie set,” Reigns said. “I was asking The B-Team about the movie they did with WWE and getting all the details and what the experience was like and the etiquette on set. Just a bunch of mark questions.

“It was neat to go through the experience and see how their magic is made,” he added. “”And to take my experience from live performance and television and use some of it and learn. It gave me a head start to understand the terminology and the method behind their madness. It was awesome to see Dwayne in his element and the world he’s built. The really cool part was to be part of a film that highlights our culture, the Polynesian way of life.”

Reigns returned to WWE television in February with the excellent news that his cancer was in remission. He made his in-ring return at Fastlane in a six-man tag match with The Shield taking on Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. On the following night on Raw Reigns attempted to compete in his first singles match since his return, but was attacked and “concussed” by McIntyre prior to the match. This eventually led to Ambrose closing out the show by facing McIntyre in a Falls Count Anywhere bout, where he was knocked out after multiple Claymore kicks.

Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on Aug. 2.

H/T Fightful