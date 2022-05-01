Roman Reigns Mentions The Rock After Defending His Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in London

✖

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in both London and Paris this weekend as part of WWE's latest European tour. However, a particular moment from his post-match promo in London has caught the attention of wrestling fans online. Reigns addressed the crowd inside the O2 Arena after the show and briefly mentioned his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, by offhandedly saying "The Rock can get it too." Reigns has been asked numerous times about a dream match with "The People's Champ" in interviews, but often declines to mention him on television.

Johnson recently dropped a hint about a match with Reigns during an episode of Young Rock, which had a child actor playing a young Reigns trying to wrestle the 1996 version of Johnson. Rock declined, saying a match that big could only happen at WrestleMania.

Johnson talked about the possibility of a WWE return last November in an interview with ComicBook, saying he wouldn't be interested in another championship run like his 2013 WWE Championship reign.

"I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion, but I don't know if it's another title run," Johnson said. "I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense."

"It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills," he later added. "I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that's always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don't. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman's case, he's slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road."