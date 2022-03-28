WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Plans Reportedly Include The Rock

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been rumored for WWE’s WrestleMania for years. And based on the latest report from Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, it looks like WWE will finally make it happen at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California. Dwayne Johnson was the first to float out the idea during an interview with Hiram Garcia in September 2020, saying “…The truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one.”

Reigns is currently set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify both the Universal and WWE Championships in a Winner Take All match. “The Tribal Chief” has not suffered a one-on-one pinfall loss since turning heel in August 2020 and is currently on a record-long reign as Universal Champion. Johnson has not wrestled a standard match (outside of his six-second win at WrestleMania 32) since his rematch with John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The situation with The Rock is exactly what you’d think,” Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co), “The belief is Rock wants to do it. They believe that is the probable main event but they are all very aware that there are things that can get in the way and it could not happen. The working idea is that match for Roman Reigns against The Rock for Los Angeles. It is absolutely not etched in stone by any means. That’s been the idea for months and months and months. That’s not a surprise but nothing has changed in the sense he hasn’t backed out and they are of the opinion that he really wants it because time is running out on him. If he doesn’t do it, he gets a year older each time. Is it gonna happen? It’s out of everyone’s hands…”

However, Johnson confirmed in an interview with ComicBook last year that, if he were to come back, it wouldn’t be for a championship reign similar to what he did in 2012-13 with another reign as WWE Champion. He said in November, “I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run. I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”