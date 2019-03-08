Ronda Rousey Laces WWE Universe: ‘F— You People’

Ronda Rousey officially became a villain this Monday on Raw. And to solidify her new badness, Rousey—like any good heel—just blasted WWE‘s fanbase.

During a recent episode of her web series Ronda on the Road, the Raw Women’s Champion began her rant by reminding us all that she has leverage on WWE.

“It’s just that like I’m tired of just being here to entertain people,” she said. I’m not taking any more direction or notes or orders and every time I got out there I’m gonna do whatever the hell I want to do and they’re just gonna have to keep filming and cashing the checks I bring in. What else are they gonna do? Not accept the money I’m making them?”

Rousey then references her and Becky Lynch’s Twitter spat, one that allegedly led to Rousey being legitimately angry.

“Rebecca Quinn talked s— about my husband and I told her I’d beat the f— out of her the next time I saw her and guess what? I beat the f— out of her, didn’t I?”

In her villainous promo on Monday, Rousey expressed disdain for the WWE Universe for loving Lynch instead of her. In her YouTube video, Rousey continued that conversation but with way more F-Bombs.

“It’s been building up in me since Survivor Series, 100%, yeah. Cause me and Charlotte put on, I mean it was a hell of a f—in’ match and I took a hell of a beating and there wasn’t a person there who wasn’t fixated on what was going on every single second. We completely stole the show of the whole card […] and they booed me out of the building,” she said.

“That was such a huge slap to the face, I’m like, ‘f— you people, f— all you guys.’ Like even Los Angeles — they don’t have any f—ing pride in their own city at all,” said Rousey.

Rousey who’s from the Los Angeles area, expected a little more loyalty from her hometown fanbase. But not only was Rousey not cheered, but she was also booed at Survivor Series and the next night on Raw.

“That whole city is just a bunch of f—ing transplants trying to escape s—tty ass f—ing Ohio or where ever the f— that they’re from and they have no f—ing pride in LA and they come to our games and s— on our teams and say, ‘I’m f—ing from Los Angeles, I’ve been living here for 10 years — No you’re f—ing not…. so it’s been bubbling up in me since then,” she said.

Rousey then went on toe essentially declare she is now the Brock Lesnar of WWE’s women’s division.

“It wasn’t a promo. They gave me other things to say I didn’t f—ing say it. It’s not a f—ing promo. It’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their f—ing act anymore. They can say it’s not an act to try and save face with everyone else, but it’s not an act. I’m going out there and I’m doing whatever the hell I want and they can explain it away however the hell they want, but f— ’em, everybody — WWE Universe included.”

The former UFC Champion ended with what amounts to be a giant middle finger to the industry of professional wrestling.

“I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Oh don’t break kayfabe Ronda’ — Wrestling’s scripted, it’s made up, it’s not real. None of those bitches can f—n’ touch me. The end,” she said.

