Ronda Rousey’s Next Championship Match Confirmed For Elimination Chamber

The next championship defense for WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has been confirmed by WWE.

Just over one week from the next PPV event, Elimination Chamber, WWE announced on Friday night that Rousey will take on Ruby Riot at the event on February 17th in Houston’s Toyota Center.

The match makes a lot of sense from a storyline perspective as Rousey has been involved in matches with the Riott Squad in recent weeks.

This brings the card for the event up to five official matches. They are as follows:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka vs. Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan vs. Naomi & Carmella vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose

Shane McMahon and The Miz (c) vs. The Usos

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott

Elimination Chamber is the second-to-last PPV event before WrestleMania 35. Next month, WWE will present Fastlane on March 10th from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. That show already has three matches being advertised locally for it, including a triple threat match for the WWE Championship between Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, and Samoa Joe.

Other bouts being hyped for Fastlane include Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley.