Watch: Ronda Rousey Says She’s Leaving WWE to Become Saxophonist

For several months, Ronda Rousey has been trailed by rumors of her leaving WWE soon after WrestleMania 35. And in the spirit of April Fools’, Rousey just announced her post-‘Mania plans to dedicate her life to the saxophone.

Rousey posted a video on her YouTube channel to put her saxophone skills and devotion to jazz on full display. Per the video, Rousey’s day’s as a WWE Superstar are numbered in order to make room for more sax. To take the prank a step further, Rousey got help from Paul Heyman, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman and a few others to help sell the sax joke.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like any good joke, this one is rooted in truth. Rousey is expected to leave WWE after WM35, and while that hasn’t been confirmed, Rousey’s April Fools’ prank is a middle finger to the wrestling rumor mill.

Rousey is reportedly under WWE contract until 2021, but since Survivor Series, rumors have her stepping away this year to start a family. However, in an interview with ESPNW, Rousey slammed the wrestling media for their speculative reports on such a personal choice.

“I honestly don’t know why [anyone] feels like [they’re] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus,” she said. “If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day,” she said.

Not to be misunderstood, Rousey put her retort in plain language.

“I really don’t feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing,” said Rousey. “It’s my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone.”

Rouse did concede that starting a family is certainly on the horizon, but there isn’t a concrete plan in place as the media suggested.

“I’ve not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family,” Rousey said. “But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you’re less likely to get pregnant? I’ve never had a baby before, I don’t know these kinds of things,” she said.

It certainly feels like Rousey will be leaving WWE sooner rather than later. However, there’s no doubt she’s fully committed to this new pursuit. Not of the saxophone but to become one of WWE’s greatest Superstars.