Ronda Rousey Reveals Her Top WWE Supporters

Ronda Rousey has been nothing short of a smash hit since joining WWE in January. However, as gifted as she’s proven to be, the former UFC Champion is well is aware of the abundant help she’s received from her new WWE peers.

In an interview with Refinery29, Rousey was asked which WWE Superstars have helped her the most in her professional wrestling journey.

“It’s hard to pick one person, because every single person on the roster has been a teacher to me at some point,” she said. “I’ve learned something from everyone. Nattie’s been amazing to me from day one, when I was just training with Brian Kendrick in secret. Nattie knew I was training and she had just finished a South America tour. She had been all over the place, and instead of coming home, she flew all the way out to L.A. and stayed at my house and came to train with me. Now that I’ve been traveling around with them, I’m like, ‘How could you ever have taken some of your home days and spend them on me?’”

WWE was keenly aware of Rousey and Natalya’s chemistry as they made sure Nattie was by Rousey’s side during her post-WrestleMania singles run. There were rumors of Natalya turning on Rousey and that betrayal turning into a pay-per-view match, but WWE chose to give that opportunity to Nia Jax at Money in the Bank.

“Nia Jax was my first singles match and if I didn’t have her as my partner, I don’t know if it would have been as good as it was. It was extremely intimidating that my first ever singles match was for the Raw Women’s Championship and she was just a great mentor and guide through that whole process. The people you are against [are the ones] you spend the most time with and you learn the most from. There isn’t a single woman in the locker room that hasn’t been instrumental to my success,” she said.

Even though they have yet to work together, Rousey went out of her way to single out Sasha Banks and Bayley for their generosity.

“Sasha and Bayley have taught me so much. [They] have been these great examples of being effortlessly great at what they do. They’ve also been a great resource and made me feel so comfortable about coming to them and asking them questions. I’ve learned so much from every woman that I’ve ever been in the ring with,” she said.