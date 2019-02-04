Rusev and Lana Air Frustrations About Feeling Stuck in WWE

The most alarming WWE story in 2019 is the seemingly large number of Superstars who are frustrated within the company. And we can officially add Rusev and Lana to that list.

In an interview on Lillian Garcia’s Chaing Glory, the popular WWE couple aired their occupational grievances — particularly the lack of opportunity. Rusev began by explaining his concerns about recently losing the United States Championship after a tiny run with the title.

“It was the first championship I ever won. It hurts me because nobody cares about it,” said Rusev “It feels like I’m the only one that cares about the title. I wanted to make it bigger. I wanted to make it what it was back when I wrestled John Cena for it. But it seems like every time somebody else has it, nothing happens. Now that I’ve lost it, the title is probably going to get lost again. And I’m going to get lost probably too.”

Having been warmed up, and cooled off so many time, Rusev isn’t sure if he’ll ever transcend such a sporadic cycle.

“I picture myself (at WrestleMania)…but again….we became so strong and we’re featured but the more you hang around, the more you’re forgotten. It doesn’t matter how good you are. I think I’m good. It doesn’t matter what I do. It kind of ends up the same thing,” he said.

But Lana is determined to summon major success for both herself and the Bulgarian Brute.

“This is where I come in. I go….’hard work leads to profit.’ I determine my own destiny,” said Lana. “We’re not going to be forgotten. We’re going to fight for our careers. We’re going to knock on Vince McMahon’s door and fight for it. If you do not fight for your career, you will be lost. We’re going to do everything possible. If it’s not meant to be, we’re going to look back and say, ‘We did everything possible.’ And if that was the way the journey was supposed to go, then that’s the way it was supposed to go.”

Lana the pointed to the sacrifices Rusev has made in the name of bigger opportunities.

“He gets frustrated because he’s lost over 50 pounds and works really hard on his body. And he goes, ‘Maybe that will make me WWE Champion.’ And he should be WWE Champion. I would be pissed if I was him.”

Rusev ended with a quote that makes us want to give him a hug.

“I do all these things but nothing changes. I’m trying to catch Vince’s eye. We pitch, we talk and it never comes to anything,” said Rusev.