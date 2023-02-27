Sami Zayn Will Challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Again

WWE recently announced Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a rematch from Elimination Chamber, but it's not on the stage most fans were hoping for. Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum announced on Monday that Reigns vs. Zayn will headline WWE's upcoming "Road to WrestleMania" live event on March 4. Having a championship change hands on a WWE house show is already incredibly rare, but given the current circumstances surrounding Reigns and WrestleMania 39, the odds of Zayn winning are effectively impossible.

Zayn opened up last week's Raw by attempting to mend fences with Kevin Owens, only for KO to rebuke him. He then had a confrontation with Jimmy Uso in the closing moments of this week's SmackDown, telling him that Reigns has just been using him and his brother Jey for years in order to protect his championship reign. Jey then arrived in the crowd, prompting Jimmy to attack a distracted Sami. It's been announced that Reigns will address Jey's loyalty to The Bloodline on this week's SmackDown. And while not confirmed, it still looks like The Usos vs. Zayn and Owens for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships will take place at WrestleMania in April.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Canada’s own @SamiZayn takes on @WWERomanReigns in a rematch for the Undisputed @WWE Universal Championship!



Get your tickets for #WWE Road To WrestleMania at Coca-Cola Coliseum this Saturday March 4: https://t.co/5QYCRhMocU 🎟 pic.twitter.com/3LJORwpptx — Coca-Cola Coliseum (@CocaColaClsm) February 27, 2023

Sami Zayn on Wanting to Destroy The Bloodline

Zayn gave a backstage interview after last week's Raw and emphasized that his mission to destroy The Bloodline isn't over, even if Owens ignored his plea last week.

You know, as I said out there, a lot of gratitude, the love that they showed me in Montreal and Ottawa, and again just harboring, I know maybe it's unfounded, people tell me 'no no, don't do that to yourself,' but I do, I do feel guilt, I feel a little bit of embarrassment, a little bit of shame that I couldn't... you know, I couldn't get it done," Zayn said. "But, you know, I also take a lot of pride in the fact that a year ago, nobody would have ever given me a chance in the world of even being in this match, but the truth is I went the distance with the most dominant champion of all time. I had him beat, and the only reason he was able to beat me is because, well, he cheated. That's what The Bloodline do, they cheat to ensure- trust me, I know, okay? Trust me, I know, and he got it done, but, you know, I don't know.