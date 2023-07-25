Samoa Joe Names Which Wrestlers He'd Want On His Suicide Squad Team (Exclusive)
Samoa Joe would want a few pro wrestling legends to join him if he picked his own Suicide Squad lineup.
AEW and Ring of Honor star Samoa Joe will be stepping into the world of DC Comics' Suicide Squad in Rocksteady Studios' upcoming video game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Joe will be voicing King Shark and will be on a team comprised of Harley Quinn (Tara Strong), Captain Boomerang (Daniel Lapaine) and Deadshot (Bumper Robinson) as they try to stop members of the Justice League who have been taken over by the villainous Brainiac. But would a Suicide Squad lineup look like if it were comprised of pro wrestlers? Joe made his picks in a recent interview with ComicBook — himself, Matt & Jeff Hardy and the late, great Iron Sheik.
"Very easy for me to put together. So firstly, I would be on there myself, just because if I'm going to commit these guys to have bombs put in their heads I'd have the common decency to put one in mine and be out there with them. I'd definitely have The Hardys with me. They're unpredictable brothers, you never know what they're going to do. Jeff is always on some weird thing, I'm pretty sure he has a superpower, (he) just hasn't figured it out yet. They'd definitely be in there. Iron Sheik, if he was around, God rest his soul. I need somebody to be on the microphone, on the loudspeaker blasting, talking trash. I'd have 'Sheiky Baby' doing that for them. I think with that crew you can take over a continent," Joe said.
@comicbookwrestling
#SamoaJoe builds his #prowrestling version of the #SuicideSquad 😂 #wwetok #aewtok #wwetiktok #aewtiktok #wrestletok #wrestletiktok #fyp #wrestlingtiktok #wrestlingtok♬ Roxanne – Instrumental – Califa Azul
Samoa Joe's World TV Championship Run
Joe signed with both AEW and Ring of Honor in early 2022, returning to his old stomping grounds in ROH at the Supercard of Honor XV event. He quickly captured the ROH World Television Championship on the April 13, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite and has since held it for more than 460 days. His latest defense was this past weekend at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view when he beat Dalton Castle.
ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Results
- Gravity def. Komander
- ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe def. Dalton Castle
- ROH World Tag Team Championships: Aussie Open def. The Lucha Brothers, The Kingdom & The Best Friends
- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Mogul Embassy def. Leon Ruffin, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi
- ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata def. Daniel Garcia
- The Dark Order def. Stu Grayson & The Righteous (Fight Without Honor)
- ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli def. Pac
- ROH Women's World Championship: Athena def. Willow Nightingale
AEW Dynamite Card (July 26, 2023)
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox
- The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. The Best Friends
- Pac vs. Gravity
- Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland
- Dr. Britt Baker vs. Taya Valkyrie
- Promo from MJF & Adam Cole
AEW Collision Card (July 29, 2023)
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. MJF & Adam Cole
- Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews (Ladder Match)
- El Hijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & The Gunns)
Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.