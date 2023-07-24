Twisted Metal: Samoa Joe Tried to Steal a Sweet Tooth Mask (Exclusive)

Few video game bad guys are as iconic as Sweet Tooth, the antagonistic lead of Twisted Metal. Because of his grim, horror-based look inspired by killer clowns, the beloved character has forever etched himself into the pantheon of most iconic game characters. His look is so prominent, Samoa Joe—the actor who plays the character in the live-action Peacock adaptation—tried stealing one of his masks from the show's set.

"No, they wouldn't let me [keep a mask]," the actor tells ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "I made a vaunted effort to steal one off set, at points looking like Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible, but our props people are very good at what they do and they kept them all away from me. Probably because of the carnage I would wreak with the mask on. Don't worry, Halloween's coming up and I have ways."

Who's in the new Twisted Metal series?

Twisted Metal stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, and Joe Seanoa. Guest stars will include Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Thhj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr.

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) is the showrunner and executive producer for the series, and also executive producing are Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), Anthony Mackie (Make It With Gravy Productions), Will Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

Peacock's official synopsis for the series can be found below.

"TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

Twisted Metal releases all ten of its first season episodes on Peacock on July 27th.