Wrestling Legend The Iron Sheik Dead at 81

Wrestling legend Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, best known by his ring name The Iron Sheik, has passed away at the age of 81. Sheik's personal Twitter account confirmed the news, noting that he passed away peacefully. Sheik was one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling history, having an impact on the sport far beyond his in-ring career. When he was an active competitor, Sheik wrestled for WWF, Jim Crockett Promotions, the National Wrestling Alliance, World Class Championship Wrestling and dozens of other independent territories. He is best known for his rivalry with Hulk Hogan, as that feud is largely credited for putting professional wrestling on the global map. Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2005.

"Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come," Sheik's Twitter wrote. "The Iron Sheik, (whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri), transcended the realm of sports entertainment. With his larger-than-life persona, incredible charisma, and unparalleled in-ring skills, he captivated audiences around the globe. He was a trailblazer, breaking barriers and paving the way for a diverse range of wrestlers who followed in his footsteps."

The tweet continued by paying respect to the late icon, celebrating both his in-ring achievements and his off-camera personality.

"As we bid farewell to The Iron Sheik, let us remember him not only for his athletic prowess but also for the joy and inspiration he brought into our lives. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of fans, as well as in the annals of wrestling history," Sheik's Twitter continued. "To his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his larger-than-life presence, we offer our deepest condolences. May you find solace in the knowledge that The Iron Sheik's legacy will forever be cherished and celebrated. Rest in peace, dear Sheik, and thank you for the memories."

Sheik is survived by his wife and three children.