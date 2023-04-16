Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Rumor Claims Controversial Feature is Being Removed

A few days ago, Warner Bros. and Rocksteady Games announced that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will now release on February 2, 2024. The delay came after weeks of rumors, as well as lots of frustration from DC fans. Part of that frustration came from a requirement that forced players to be online to enjoy the game, regardless of whether they played in single-player or multiplayer. According to a new rumor from Jez Corden of Windows Central, part of the game's delay relates to that requirement, and the team will spend the coming months to "remove/rework" it.

The Tweet from Corden can be found embedded below.

I've heard that part of the delay to Suicide Squad is to remove/rework the "always online" component. https://t.co/AwNB9j5HWq — Jez (@JezCorden) April 13, 2023

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we receive an official confirmation. Suicide Squad is not the first game to feature this type of online requirement, but the feature has long led to a lot of frustration. These types of requirements mean that players can no longer enjoy a game once servers have gone down. Adding to the frustration, sometimes this happens earlier than a game's developer or publisher had in mind.

Complicating matters, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League features Kevin Conroy's final appearance as Batman. Conroy first voiced the character in Batman: The Animated Series, and then reprised the role in Rocksteady's Arkham trilogy, but the actor tragically passed away last year. Conroy's appearance in the game drew a ton of praise when it was announced at The Game Awards last December, but many people have shared concerns that his last take on Batman would eventually disappear when the game's servers went down.

Online only games are just one part of an ongoing discussion about lost media, and the importance of video game preservation. If Rocksteady did indeed delay Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to remove the feature, the move should come as very good news to fans of Kevin Conroy, as well as those that like to revisit games long after their release.

