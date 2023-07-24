Samoa Joe Addresses Potential DLC Inclusion in AEW Fight Forever (Exclusive)

AEW Fight Forever has finally arrived. After being in development for a number of years, AEW launched its first console video game this past June. Unlike the WWE 2K series, AEW has emphasized that AEW Fight Forever will not be an annual release but will instead serve as a live service title. This has eased some fan concerns surrounding the game's roster at launch, as it has been noted that many stars that are not currently included in the game will be available in future DLC packs. The first DLC drop included AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, while the next pack is set to feature The Bunny and Keith Lee.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian during the Twisted Metal press junket, AEW's Samoa Joe noted he is currently in the dark regarding his possible inclusion in future AEW Fight Forever DLC packs.

"As of right now, I have not been told there is any plans, but then again, I'm often not told most plans when it comes to stuff like that," Joe said. "So you should really take that with a grain of salt. I will say this, I know the developer is really, really dedicated to, to putting out the best, most authentic experience ever. If everything goes well, I would not be surprised to see Samoa Joe in future DLC."

Killian joked that he needs Joe in the game so he can play as someone that can beat CM Punk, to which Joe agreed.

"True, and the world does," Joe responded.

What's Next For Samoa Joe in AEW?

While much of his time with Tony Khan has been dedicated to the Ring of Honor brand, Samoa Joe remains a recurring presence on AEW programming. Shortly after his return at ROH Supercard of Honor 2022, Joe ran rough shot through the competition during the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, reaching the 2022 final before being defeated by Adam Cole.

Joe would then form a big man tag team with then-AEW TNT Champion Wardlow which culminated in the Samoan Submission Machine turning on his partner and taking his title. This began Joe's "King of Television" run as he reigned with both the AEW TNT and ROH Television Championships. Wardlow reclaimed the prize at AEW Revolution in March, leading to Joe heading back to ROH.

His most recent AEW run came on AEW Collision where he competed in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament once again, this time losing to CM Punk in the semi-finals. Considering how he responded to the loss, it's likely that Joe vs. Punk will be revisited at some point in the future.

Samoa Joe can be seen as Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal, premiering on Peacock this Thursday, July 27th.

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.