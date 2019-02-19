Sasha Banks and Bayley Confirm Women’s Tag Titles Will Float Between Brands

Sasha Banks and Bayley won the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Sunday night at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The pair celebrated their win on Raw this week, and in a promo confirmed the biggest questions that’s been surrounding the title ever since WWE announced its creation. The pair confirmed that even though they’re members of the Raw roster, the tag titles will also be defended on SmackDown Live and NXT, making this the first championship that “floats” between brands since the 2016 brand split was created.

“We have put our heart and soul in to create this tag team women’s division, and we plan on defending these titles against anybody, whether it’s past, present, future, here on Raw, SmackDown and even NXT,” Banks said.

WWE had been without a pair of tag team championships for their women’s division ever since the initial WWF Women’s Tag titles where retired in early 1989. That changed on Suday when Banks and Bayley defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, The Riott Squad, Naomi and Carmella, The IIconics and Nia Jax and Tamina to win the new championships.

Jax and Tamina appear to be first in line for a shot, as they interrupted Banks and Bayley during their promo and poked fun at them for being emotional over the last two nights.

While sharing titles between brands was once the norm for Raw and SmackDown, it does set a new precedent for WWE‘s third brand down in NXT. A few potential contenders in the developmental brand could include Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir (members of the Four Horsewomen of MMA) and Kairi Sane and Io Shirai (who have begun referring to themselves as the Sky Pirates).

NXT played an interesting role in this week’s Monday Night Raw as Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black and Ricochet all made their main roster debuts during the show. Ricochet teamed with Finn Balor to beat Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley, Ciampa and Gargano reformed DIY to defeat The Revival and Black knocked out Elias with a Black Mass to win his match.

It is unclear as of Monday night if these four are permanently joining the main roster, or if Monday was just a one-time event. At the very least, Ciampa is still the reigning NXT Champion so he’ll have to keep showing up on that brand to defend it.