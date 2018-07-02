Sasha Banks Admits to Feeling Underused in WWE

WWE spent the last calendar year making room for Asuka, padding Charlotte Flair’s resume, and clearing the runway for Ronda Rousey. But in their efforts to create a blockbuster women’s division, one of WWE’s best talents remained glued to the bench.

Sasha Banks joined CBS’ In This Corner Podcast and was asked if she felt underused over the last year. And to her credit, she was honest, but not without tact.

“Of course. I feel like I go out there every single week and give it 110-percent. Most recently, I talked to one of my good friends, Mark Sherman, and he told me, ‘As long as you work hard, you can’t be unhappy with yourself,’ and that’s what I do every single week. Whether they want to push me or not, I’m always going to give it 110-percent,” she said.

Banks has expressed frustration in the past about WWE’s booking, particularly their creative process. She’s also openly contested the addition of Rousey, but has lightened her stance against the former UFC Champion. However, when CBS’ Brian Campbell asked if she still feels bitter about her opportunities, Banks answered with professionalism and perspective.

“I’m honestly living my dream every single day, so there’s not a lot that I can be mad at.”

Banks has been out of the WWE Championship picture for over a year. On top of the arrivals of Rousey and Asuka, names like Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax have rocketed to the women’s division main event. While the rest of her peers have grown, Banks has been tied to a feud with Bayley for several months. Their story finally got a spark last week when Bayley appeared to turn heel. It looks like the friends turned enemies will butt heads for the rest of the summer.

Despite Banks’ holding pattern, she’s still clearly a priority for WWE. In May, it was announced Banks and WWE agreed to a long contract extension, one that carries promising notes for the 26-year-old. Along with Alexa Bliss, Banks is one of WWE’s youngest, yet still highly decorated Superstars. While Charlotte Flair and Rousey are locked into the main event for the next few years, Banks could easily monopolize that stage as she matures.

Banks confirming she feelings underused is only her agreeing with the obvious. The Boss has one of the better relationships with WWE fans and her time atop WWE will only require patience. However, she likely won’t enter back into WWE’s Championship picture until Survivor Series at the earliest.

