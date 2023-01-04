Sasha Banks Speaks to WWE Universe Ahead of Pro-Wrestling Return

Sasha Banks has spoken to the WWE Universe ahead of the superstar's highly anticipated pro wrestling return! Banks made news last year in a big way when she and former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Naomi publicly exited the WWE due to reported unhappiness with how they were being booked on WWE's television programming. This ended up being one of the biggest wrestling news stories of 2022, and thus ever since fans have been wondering when (and most importantly, where) Banks would make her return to the world of pro wrestling. It appears that time is near.

Reports about Sasha Banks (with her now real and trademarked name, Mercedes Varnado) potentially making her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th in Japan have been picking up steam as the WWE superstar reportedly touched down overseas in December leading up to this reported appearance. Now Banks has addressed the WWE Universe with a series of Tweets thanking the WWE Universe and various others, fueling the fires of her return even further:

Thank you #Krew I love you so much — Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 4, 2023

When is Sasha Banks Coming Back to Pro Wrestling?

With a string of tweets ahead of a potential appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Varnado thanked the WWE, William Regal, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the WWE Universe, Vince McMahon, and finally thanked her role as Sasha Banks. This further fueled the reports that she will be making her return to pro wrestling as part of the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster, and while that has yet to be revealed, it's certainly going to make this upcoming pay-per-view event all the more intriguing.

Fans had been wondering for the latter half of 2022 whether or not Varnado would return to WWE television, and with these series of tweets essentially serving as a goodbye, this could fuel the fires even more. There's a chance that maybe all of these reports are off the mark and Varnado will return as Sasha Banks in the near future, but for now, it's looking like she will be exploring the rest of the pro wrestling world instead.

What do you hope to see from Sasha Banks' return to pro wrestling? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!