Scott Hall Wants to Bring the nWo to Saudi Arabia

WWE’s Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia happened on Friday despite criticism from fans, journalists, and politicians. Having signed a 10 year contract with the Saudi government, this isn’t likely to be the last show WWE holds in the country in the near future.

Surprisingly, a name from WWE’s past is already speaking up about wanting to go back with the company next time: Scott Hall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More so, Hall wants to bring his friends Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan with him to do an nWo reunion at the next show in Saudi Arabia. Hogan of course appeared at Crown Jewel, making his first appearance for WWE in over 3 years, a move that was also widely criticized in the media.

Hall shared his thoughts with The Hannibal TV.

“Well, Kevin and I just did an nWo Reunion last weekend at Hulk’s Beach Shop in Orlando with WWE’s blessing”, said Hall. “It’s the first time Hulk’s been welcomed back into the fold, and I’m happy he’s back. There’s a lot of backlash (regarding WWE Crown Jewel) but I saw JBL on a show last weekend talking about… by boycotting stuff, that doesn’t solve anything. He used Cuba as a reference. We boycotted Cuba forever, and what did that get us? Nothing. Nothing changed there. The people, their quality of life never improved. So I agree with that.”

Hall continued, “Staying away is not the answer. Plus we’re not a bunch of politicians. We’re entertainers, we’re ‘rasslers’, we’re not involved in all that global stuff. That’s the way I look at it. I’d be happy to go Vince. If you want to bring the nWo over there the next time, let me know.”

The Saudi shows have been marked by appearances from legends, largely requested by figures in the Saudi Arabia government. They’ve been willing to pay out incredibly large sums of money to make these appearances happen. Shawn Michaels returned to the ring on Friday after eight years of refusing WWE’s offers for a comeback due to the massive payout he received to work Crown Jewel. Therefore, it’s not out of the question that the people behind the scenes in Saudi Arabia could request an nWo appearance for an upcoming event.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc.]