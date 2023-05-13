Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Title Opponent Revealed for Night of Champions

The WWE World Heavyweight Tournament continued on tonight's WWE SmackDown. After two Triple Threat matches to kick off the episode, it was Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles who emerged victorious. In the main event, they would face each other for the chance to face Seth Rollins for the Title at WWE's Night of Champions, and it was every bit the rollercoaster ride you expected. Lashley utilized his power early, wearing Styles down and keeping him down on the mat as much as possible, but Styles would focus on attacking Lashley's knees and legs, and that would pay off later in the match. At several points, Lashley didn't quite have Styles locked in for moves, and Styles took advantage. After Lashley started bleeding again and slammed into the post, Styles would finally connect with the Phenomenal Forearm, and he would get the pin and the win. Now he will face Rollins at Night of Champions.

Styles and Lashley collided and Styles got off to a good start, but Lashley soon got him in the corner and wore him down. Styles evaded Lashley and then started connecting on a few kicks and punches, but Lashley then threw Styles over the top rope to the floor below. Styles grabbed his leg a bit and then Lashley slammed him against the ring apron and the post, sending Styles flying to the floor.

Back in the ring, Lashley was in control, but Styles attacked Lashley's knees and legs with big kicks and then started stomping on Lashley's lower legs and feet. Lashley knocked Styles down with a back elbow and then threw Styles into the corner. Lashley went right at Styles but Styles rolled through and locked in the Calf Crusher. Styles had Lashley in the middle of the ring but Lashley then grabbed Styles' head and slammed it down on the mat until he let go of the hold.

Lashley got Styles back up but Styles came back with more punches and kicks to the knees and legs, and then he hit a DDT and went for the cover on Lashley, but Lashley kicked out. Styles got Lashley on his shoulders but Lashley got away and hit a slam into a cover, though Styles kicked out. Lashley then went for a Gutwrench Suplex but Styles got away and hit the running knee on Lashley's head. Lashley was bleeding and Styles went after him but Lashley tried to lock in the Hurt Lock and he succeeded. Styles managed to get to the ropes and break the hold though.

Lashley pulled Styles outside and slammed his head into the steel steps before getting Styles up on his shoulders. Lashley tried again for the post but Styles pushed Lashley into the post instead and followed it up with a dropkick. Styles rolled Lashley back in the ring and went for the Phenomenal Forearm but was caught by Lashley. Lashley's knee gave a bit, and Styles went right at the leg and tried to get a Calf Crusher locked in.

Lashley got away and lifted Styles, but Styles got back to his feet. Lashley caught Styles and hit a running Power Slam into a cover, but Styles kicked out. Lashley went for the Hurt Lock again but Styles hit him with back elbows to keep it from happening. Lashley tried to spear Styles but missed and slammed into the post, and that's when Styles connected with a knee to the head. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm again and hit it, and he then covered Lashley for the pin and the win.

Now AJ Styles will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, and this will be a rematch that should absolutely burn it down.

Are you excited for Rollins vs Styles at WWE Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!