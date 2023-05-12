NFL Reveals Chicago Bears' New Schedule with Help from WWE's Seth Rollins

We've still got a bit before the next NFL season gets underway, but the hype train has already begun with the reveal of the Chicago Bears' new schedule. The Chicago Bears didn't just want to reveal the schedule in any ordinary way, so they enlisted the help of FX's hit series The Bear as well as WWE Superstar Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. The results are delightful and themed after The Bear's Original Beef of Chicagoland Italian beef stand, and Rollins has several standout moments throughout. You can watch the full schedule reveal video in the post below.

Rollins is seen taking orders at the front counter at the beginning, but he is shushed after asking what the order is. Later his struggles continue, as he quickly mocks an order of two hot dogs with ketchup. He mimics the voice and then says no to the order, as this is Chicago, and then yells to pick up the pace to the rest of the kitchen.

We then see two Vikings fans refused entry, and later several people are sitting around a table when Anthony 'Spice' Adams sits down with a drink while on the phone. He spills it all over the table and gets ribbed by everyone, including Rollins. Throughout the entire video, the schedule is revealed through tickets coming to the kitchen, and you can find the full schedule below.

Week 1: Packers (Home)

Week 2: Buccaneers (Away)

Week 3: Chiefs (Away)

Week 4: Broncos (Home)

Week 5: Commanders (Away)

Week 6: Vikings (Home)

Week 7: Raiders (Home)

Week 8: Chargers (Away)

Week 9: Saints (Away)

Week 10: Panthers (Home)

Week 11: Lions (Away)

Week 12: Vikings (Away)

Week 13: Bye Week

Week 14: Lions (Home)

Week 15: Browns (Away)

Week 16: Cardinals (Home)

Week 17: Falcons (Home)

Week 18: Packers (Away)

The Chicago Bears hope to make a big impact on the league this season as they continue to build around Justin Fields. Rollins is a big supporter of the Bears, but he is also specifically a supporter of Fields too, and in a previous interview with Fightful, Rollins revealed he still believes there's a lot the team can do to take advantage of what he brings to the table.

"I am. I'm a Fields guy. I know there's been a lot of chatter about trading him, which sounds crazy to me. We've got him, man. We've got a QB; we can bank on this guy for a little while. Let's build around him and see what we can do. I'm excited to see what the future holds," Rollins said.

Rollins was also asked about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and he had a lot of praise to throw his way but also highlighted how the two have different skill sets regarding the quarterback position.

"I mean, Joey B's a special cat throwing the football. These are two different types of players though, you know what I mean? They don't do the same things. We'll see. We'll see how it goes, man. Very much looking forward to seeing what the rebuild looks like next year," Rollins said.

What did you think of Rollins' latest role? Let us know in the comments!