Shane McMahon Reportedly Gone From WWE

Shane McMahon was let go by the WWE this week, according to numerous reports that popped up on Wednesday morning (first by Ringside News). McMahon made his return to WWE programming this past weekend as the 28th entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble and, according to Fightful Select, played a heavy role in producing the match. There had also been reports of Shane trying to set up a WrestleMania 38 match with either Bobby Lashley and/or Seth Rollins, though those plans now appear to be scrapped. McMahon initially left his position as executive vice president of global media for WWE in 2009, then began his own business ventures in China by launching its first video-on-demand and pay-per-view service, You On Demand.

WWE has yet to release a formal statement on McMahon’s departure, but stay tuned for more details as they become available. WWE returns to pay-per-view on Feb. 19 with the Elimination Chamber event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just a confirmation that Shane McMahon is out of WWE. More to come. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 2, 2022

Update: According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, some of the concern regarding the Rumble’s booking had to do with Bad Bunny’s usage in the match. He entered the bout at No. 27, lasted nearly eight minutes and scored two eliminations before getting dumped out by Brock Lesnar.

Few notes from source regarding Shane and the Rumble.



There were numerous changes to what number Bad Bunny would be.



This was a cause for concern and people within WWE were upset.



WWE doesn’t want to come off negatively with such a major outside star. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) February 2, 2022

This story is developing…

h/t Fightful Select