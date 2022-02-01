Report: Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania 38 Opponent Possibly Revealed

Shane McMahon made his return to WWE programming during Saturday night’s Royal Rumble event and reports started popping up on Monday that the company had plans for his character all the way up through WrestleMania 38 in April. One of those plans was apparently putting him in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but by the end of Raw, all six slots in the match had been filled by Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle and AJ Styles.

Dave Meltzer then stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that McMahon’s involvement in the Chamber would set up a match between himself and Rollins at WrestleMania. Since Rollins doesn’t have an obvious opponent for Mania right now, it’s possible that match will still happen.

“Shane McMahon was going to be in the Chamber and set up a feud with Seth Rollins for WrestleMania so I don’t know if that was going to be the championship match [at Mania] but whether it is or it isn’t, that was changed. So I don’t know how that relates to Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. This was gonna be the step to that,” Meltzer said.

Multiple reports have popped up since Saturday’s show stating that the plans for the event changed numerous times, which at one point had Riddle winning the Rumble and Rollins getting added to the match after losing cleanly to Roman Reigns. There have also been a number of rumors about wrestlers being mad at Shane for how he produced the Rumble match, which saw him enter as No. 28 and make it to the final three before getting thrown out by Brock Lesnar.

So far, the only matches confirmed for Elimination Chamber next month are the WWE Championship Chamber match and Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship. Check out the full results from Saturday’s Rumble below: