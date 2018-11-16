Shane McMahon Used to Secretly Train With ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage in Early WWE Days

Years ago, Vince McMahon may not have been keen on Shane McMahon getting physical in a wrestling ring. As irony has, Shane-O-Mac has taken some of the worst spills in WWE history.

But at least he was trained well.

During an episode of Something to Wrestle, former WWE Executive Bruce Prichard shared a story about Shane coming to him and “Macho Man” Randy Savage for an elementary course in professional wrestling.

“He would get to the towns early obviously and set up the ring. He would ask me and Randy Savage, ‘Hey would you guys mind, Randy would you get in the ring with me and show me some stuff?’ So Randy and I used to go over to the buildings early in the afternoon after they set up the ring and worked with Shane,” said Prichard.

Shane has long been considered to be a natural in the ring, but when he first start, Prichard said his offense was far from delicate.

“I was the first one to have to take some of those stiff-ass f—ing tackles from that crazy son of a b—h and I remember the first time he locked up with Randy and he goes, ‘Ooo brother, loosen up, uh huh, yeeeah it’s a dance, brother not a fight. You don’t wanna fight with me, loosen up.’ So we would go in the ring every day that we were on the road and get in the ring with him during the day and work out in the ring a little bit and go to the gym and work out and that was early on when he was on the ring crew,” he said.

Seeing that Macho Man was his first tutor, it’s easy to see where Shane learned his graceful top-rope elbow.

Shane got his start in WWE working as a referee named “Shane Stevens.” He can be spotted randomly in the early 90’s section of the WWE Network, but wouldn’t be actually featured in a storyline until 1998.

As a regular figure in The Corporation and The Corporate Ministry, Shane played the role of an entitled, yet powerful brat. He’d flip from heel to babyface several times and became a regular on the European Championship and Hardcore Championship scenes.

From there McMahon starts notching death-defying stunts to his belt as his highly unnecessary reckless abandon endeared him to the WWE Universe. McMahon left WWE in 2009 wouldn’t return until 2016 where he took control of SmackDown. He’s been there ever since and at 48, Shane-O-Mac till wrestles several times a year.

