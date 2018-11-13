WWE’s Shawn Michaels Discusses Impact of Roman Reigns’ Battle with Leukemia

We’ve all been conditioned to think that anything that happens in front of a WWE camera is just part of the show. But Shawn Michaels says that Roman Reigns‘ leukemia announcement serves as a poignant reminder that WWE Superstars are human.

In an interview with Comicbook.com in promotion for the Marine 6, available now, Michaels spoke candidly on what Reigns’ somber news meant to him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s someone in your line work, a person that you know, a person that you understand is a leader of this locker room, a leader of this generation, a role that once you have played or have seen other people play and understanding that that guy is going through something tough. And for us, that’s when it gets real,” said Michaels.

Michaels underlined that life of as a professional wrestler can shield people from the realities of life, but situations like Reigns’ are unavoidable.

“We live in a constant world of make-believe. and on one hand, it’s the greatest thing in the world because it allows none of us to have to grow up and become adults. Every now and then real life comes in an throws you something in your face that makes you understand that real life does happen. And also to appreciate the time that we have with each other,” he said.

During his Raw address, Reigns revealed that he had already beaten leukemia while in his 20’s. This was a fact that no one was aware of and Michaels think by Reigns keeping that knowledge to himself, he’s only further illustrated his strong character.

“To understand that that’s something he’s fought through before, that was a revelation I don’t think anyone knew about. It’s encouraging on one hand, but it helps you understand and get to know him. He could have used that to help in the wrestling business to help him “get over” but that was something the human being, who he is, the real-life person didn’t want to do that he just wanted to put that behind him, go on his own merit, go on his own ability and be judged on that. And that speaks to the real character behind that young man,” he said.

The specifics surrounding Reigns’ heath are still limited, but it’s believed that he’ll miss at least a year of WWE action. His shocking news was apparently kept from WWE decisions makers, including Vince McMahon, until a few days before his Raw speech.

Reigns were forced to relinquish his Universal Champion, leaving WWE without a true figurehead. Brock Lesnar was contracted to fill the void, but WWE still appears to be working on the fly. Hopefully Reigns’ absence from WWE is short, but more importantly here’s to him improving to 2-0 against leukemia.