Watch: WWE’s Top Ten Most Shocking Elimination Chamber Moments

With WWE Elimination Chamber just one week away, WWE is looking back at the history of the event with ten of the most shocking moments in the history of the match.

The top ten moments that WWE has selected include:

10. Ted DiBiase Jr eliminating Randy Orton

9. Baron Corbin quickly eliminated by Dean Ambrose

8. John Morrison dives off the top of the chamber to eliminate Sheamus

7. Bray Wyatt attacks John Cena

6. Santino Marella nearly eliminates Daniel Bryan

5. Sasha Banks kicks Bayley off a chamber pod

4. WWE Champion John Cena is eliminated inside the chamber

3. Goldberg spears Chris Jericho through a chamber pod

2. Edge attacks Kofi Kingston and enters the Elimination Chamber

1. Shawn Michaels hits Sweet Chin Music on The Undertaker

You can watch the video below.

The Elimination Chamber began as a match in the fall of 2002 at that year’s Survivor Series event. The match was introduced in storyline form by Eric Bischoff who was serving as the RAW General Manager at the time.

Speaking of that 2002 Survivor Series match, one moment that’s missing is the finish of that match which saw Shawn Michaels capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Michaels had recently returned that year at SummerSlam following over four years of being retired. His victory and championship win marked the only time he held WWE’s top prize during his final run with the company between 2002 and 2010.

WWE started a PPV themed after the Elimination Chamber match in 2010. Prior to that, the match appeared at various events. As of this writing, there have been 24 Elimination Chamber matches in the history of WWE (26 after next Sunday).

This year’s Elimination Chamber matches will decide the inaugural WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions as well as the WWE Champion.

The women’s Elimination Chamber match will feature Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Naomi and Carmella.

The men’s Elimination Chamber match will feature Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton.