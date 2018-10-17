Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon Return at SmackDown 1000

The opening segment of the 1,000th episode of SmackDown featured a Truth-TV segment that served as the backdrop for a McMahon family reunion.

After a brief intro by Carmella and R-Truth, out came Stephanie McMahon, who was quickly interrupted by Shane McMahon. Shane went into a rant about how SmackDown is the “A Show,” which was refuted by Stephanie who said “it is a show,” but it’s the second longest running weekly episodic show, trailing RAW. She said RAW would open with bigger and better things than a Truth-TV segment.

This brought out Vince McMahon himself. Vince said the E in WWE stands for Entertainment and he had a way to make things entertaining – a dance break. The McMahons, R-Truth, and Carmella then abruptly ended the segment by all dancing in the ring. It was as odd as it sounds.