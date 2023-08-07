Fan-Favorite WWE Champion Out Indefinitely After Major Injury

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have never truly found their footing. The titles and accompanying division was introduced in early 2019 when Sasha Banks and Bayley were crowned as the inaugural titleholders. Banks and Bayley's reign was cut significantly short when they were dethroned by The IIconics at WWE WrestleMania 35 just weeks later. The titles would continue to hot potato across the women's tag division for months to come until Banks and Bayley regained them in May 2020. With both of those women at the top of Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown at the time, it looked like the titles were primed for a big run.

Outside of that second reign from Banks and Bayley, the WWE Women's Tag Titles have resorted back to quick changes. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler seemed primed to get a long reign but lost the titles before they could gain any steam. The women to dethrone them, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, lost the titles themselves just weeks after winning them. Many have looked to current fan-favorite champions Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green as the women to finally bring legitimacy to the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, but they have hit a significant road bump.

Sonya Deville Suffers Torn ACL

According to TMZ, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion tore her ACL on the July 28th WWE SmackDown during a championship defense against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. She is set to undergo a procedure on Tuesday.

While there is no timetable for Deville's return to the ring, torn ACLs usually leave athletes out of action for 6-9 months.

It's unclear as to how WWE will move forward with the WWE Women's Tag Titles from here. While Deville will most likely be forced to vacate her title, there is no word on if that means Green will have to do the same. The most probable outcomes point towards Deville and Green relinquishing the titles together or Green replacing Deville with a new partner.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for live coverage of Monday Night Raw tonight and updates on the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

WWE SummerSlam Results