WWE's Chelsea Green Talks Her Long Road to Becoming Champion, Legitimizing Women's Tag Division (Exclusive)

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to win the gold this past Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw, just two weeks after Rodriguez and Morgan's reign began. This victory marks the first time that both Green and Deville have been champions in WWE, as neither woman had held singles or tag gold before this. While Green's current WWE run only began at January's WWE Royal Rumble, she has a long history with WWE, competing on WWE Tough Enough back in 2015 and having her initial developmental run from 2018 until 2021.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at San Diego Comic-Con, Green emphasized that her win on Monday is nearly a full decade in the making.

"The funny thing is people think my story started at the Royal Rumble, but my story started in 2015 when I was not accepted onto Tough Enough," Green said. "Then when I was eliminated from Tough Enough and I wasn't given a job immediately within the company, and then I was. So this bumpy road goes way, way back. That's why I feel like I'm so ready for this. This is my moment. This is my time."

As Green alludes to, she did compete on WWE Tough Enough but only as a last-minute replacement, as one of the contestants quit after the competition began. Green would be eliminated in the subsequent weeks, finishing in fourth place. While other eliminated contestants like Mandy Rose and Velveteen Dream landed WWE developmental deals after the show wrapped, Green had no offer from WWE. She would instead get the attention of Impact Wrestling where she went on to win the Impact Knockouts Championship and eventually compete in the women's match at the historic ALL IN independent wrestling event.

Green has what is possibly her biggest test yet now as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Despite being introduced over four years ago, the titles have never caught significant steam due to forgettable reigns and thrown together tag teams competing for them.

"Honestly, we're already doing it," Green said when asked about how she and Deville will elevate the titles. "Look at the way we look. Look at what we bring to the table. Star power. Period. All these other teams, they go out there, they're mismatching. We come prepared, and we came prepared day one. One of our first tag matches ever is at WrestleMania. Who else can say that? I just feel like we come with more history and more backstory, and the element of being prepared."

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has given his stamp of approval for the new titleholders, as he popped into the interview to praise Green and Deville.

"Chelsea and Sonya are amazing champions," Foley said. "It's Chelsea's time, but long may they reign."