Former WWE Champ Confirms Recent Injury

Liv Morgan has been out of action with a shoulder injury ever since she and Raquel Rodriguez defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Damage CTRL on the May 12 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The pair were forced to relinquish the titles as a result of Morgan's injury and Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler would go on to win the vacated titles on last week's Raw. As for Morgan, she offered an update on her recovery during a UpUpDownDown live stream over the weekend.

"I'm sitting at home with my torn shoulder and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm really excited to win the UpUpDownDown Champion, I'm excited to beat ma.ce (Mace of Maximum Male Models), and his kid just happened to have a recital.' I'd like to see the footage of this recital, I'm just saying. You sent your friends out, but even with one shoulder, I'm still going to beat you. One shoulder, no shoulder, it doesn't matter," Morgan said (h/t Fightful).

As for the tag titles, Baszler explained in a recent interview with Cheap Heat that Rousey had to demand the titles go to the two former MMA stars by putting her foot down with WWE's front office — "Ronda is Ronda, right. She's been (involved with the) main title, she main evented WrestleMania. She still gets one of the loudest pops when we walk out. This was something she demanded. We'd been asking for it forever, but she finally put her foot down and went to the office and said, 'Listen, we've been asking for this forever. You keep telling us, 'After, after, after this [and] this.'

"I honestly don't know if she hadn't done that, if they ever would have got to it," she continued. "I wasn't in a position yet to be elevated to a Ronda level, so the fact that Ronda said, 'No, stop. I've done this. I want to do this because this is why I started wrestling.' So I think that's huge. She could be main-eventing SummerSlam. She doesn't have to be where she is, which is elevating these titles."

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card (So Far)