Sting Says He Would Come Out Of Retirement For Match With The Undertaker

Wrestling legend Sting has been retired since he wrestled Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2015, but in a new interview, he explained that there’s one match that could lure him back to the squared circle.

Every year around WrestleMania time in year’s past, Sting vs. The Undertaker was a match that was heavily rumored and hoped for by wrestling fans around the world. According to the Stinger, that’s the one match that would bring him back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, everyone knows who it would be. Taker, he’s the only guy I’d come out of retirement for now. No one else,” Sting told Wrestling Travel. “We could just never get it together to make it happen. When I started talking to WWE he was booked with Brock and then I did the deal with Triple H and he had another feud going on at the time, so it was just one of those things we couldn’t make happen.

“But I don’t regret it not happening either, I mean I got to face Triple H at my first WrestleManiaa nd then wrestle Seth for the world title, so I didn’t do too badly out of that deal. But yeah, now, the only person I’m getting back in the ring for is Taker.”

During the heyday of the Monday Night Wars and WWE‘s rivalry with WCW going back to the 1980s, Sting was the one WCW star who never made the jump to the competition. However, following the closing of WCW in 2001, it may have seemed that the time was right for him to try his hand with the WWE.

Instead, Sting embarked on a several year run with TNA Impact Wrestling before finally coming to the WWE in 2014. His first match in the promotion happened at WrestleMania 31 in Santa Clara, California in April 2015 against Triple H. His final match was the aforementioned WWE World Heavyweight Championship match with Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in September 2015, a match which resulted in Sting suffering a severe injury.

All in all, Sting had four matches in a WWE ring. Could one more still be on the horizon? There’s no doubt that a Sting vs. Undertaker match is one of the few legends matches that WWE could pull out of the hat that would spark interest in generations of fans, and if the promotion wants to do it, the clock is certainly ticking.