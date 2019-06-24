Becky Lynch Demolishes Lacey Evans, Remains Raw Women’s Champion

Becky Lynch stood tall over Lacey Evans for the second month in a row on Sunday night, defeating the “Sassy Southern Belle” at Stomping Grounds to keep her Raw Women’s Championship.

Lynch once again won the match by locking in her Disarmer submission finisher. Evans tapped out almost immediately.

One night after Lynch won the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 35, Evans kicked off her feud with Lynch by nailing her with a sucker punch on Raw. Lynch forced Evans to tap out in an eight-minute match at Money in the Bank, but had to defend her SmackDown title immediately afterwards against Charlotte Flair. Evans got her revenge on Lynch by running down and nailing her with her Women’s Right finisher, setting up Flair for an easy pin.

In the weeks that followed Lynch and Evans traded promos to set up for a rematch.

After losing at the start of the night, Evans reappeared in a referee’s uniform for the main event match between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin. It turned out that because Lynch is dating Rollins, he figured she’d be the perfect choice to be the special guest referee and try to help him win the Universal Championship. The plan nearly worked as Evans repeatedly changed the stipulations and ignored Rollins’ pinfally attempts. She even went so far as to hit him with a low blow and set up Corbin for his End of Days finisher. But before the two could finish their plan, Lynch ran out and attacked Evans to remove her from being involved in the match. With a normal WWE referee back in the ring, Rollins easily beat Corbin with a Curb Stomp.

“You can slow count, you can slap him in the face, but if you nutshot him then expect an ass whooping,” Lynch wrote after the match on Twitter, joking that it was the low blow that finally forced her hand.