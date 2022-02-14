The Rock’s Super Bowl Look Keeps Getting Compared to Grimace

The Rock opened Sunday’s Super Bowl with a passionate, WWE-style promo to hype up the crowd inside Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium ahead of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup. Unfortunately for him, some fans were too distracted by his purple look, which drew quite a few comparisons to the McDonald’s character Grimace. Check out some of the comparisons in the list below!
Dwayne Johnson is heavily rumored to be back inside SoFi Stadium in April 2023 for WrestleMania 39 for a dream match against his cousin, Roman Reigns. “The Tribal Chief” has made quite a few nods to Johnson since the start of his record-breaking Universal Championship reign, potentially setting the table for the massive main event.