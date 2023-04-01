Surprise Returns Lead to New WWE NXT Women's Champion at Stand & Deliver

After a thrilling opening match from Chase U and Schism, it was time for the anticpated Ladder Match to decide who would hold the WWE NXT Women's Championship. The match included current Champion Roxanne Perez as well as Tiffany Stratton, Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell, Lyra Valkyria, and Gigi Dolin, though two other people would have a role to play in the match. That would be former Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne and the other half of InDex Dexter Lumis, and their involvement led to a new NXT Women's Champion being crowned. At first, it looked like Hartwell wouldn't be able to capitalize on a rare moment where everyone was down, but Lumis helped her get up the ladder, and Hartwell is now your new NXT Women's Champion.

Stratton and Stark went at it but both stars were able to counter each other, though they ended up eating a clothesline from Hartwell. Hartwell got a ladder and then ended up knocking down Stark and Stratton, only to get dropkicked with the ladder by Valkyria. Valkyria got a ladder off. Her own but Perez took it and they fought for it. Perez got slammed into the corner and pinned there with the ladder, and then Valkyria slammed Dolin onto it, damaging both Perez and Dolin in the process.

Hartwell then slammed Stark into the barricade with a ladder, while Stratton put a ladder against the ring. She then went to launch Hartwell against it but Stark broke it up and brought Stratton down. Valkyria was in the ring with a ladder and started climbing but Stark cut her off and threw her into the ladder. Stark tried another move but Valkyria ended up with the ladder again and met Stratton up top.

They fought and knocked each other down and then Hartwell and Stark were in the ring. Hartwell repositioned the ladder and started climbing, but Stratton met her up top. Perez was also climbing it and using Hartwell as a step. Perez knocked Stratton down but then Hartwell pushed the ladder over and knocked both off of it.

Hartwell ascended the ladder again but Dolin hit her in the back with another ladder and then slammed her into the ladder in the ring. Dolin set up ladders in both corners of the ring and used one as a weapon and knocked everyone down. She then launched Valkyria onto one of the ladders and placed her on another one and Stark ended up colliding with her.

Dolin picked up yet another laser and set it up underneath the Title. But she was stopped by Stratton, who hit her with a senton on a ladder. Perez tried to go after Stratton but she revised the move and tried to pin her in the corner. Perez got away and quickly went u the ladder, but they both ended up falling to the mat from the very top. Stratton slammed Perez onto a ladder and then went up top but Hartwell stopped her and hit a spine buster on Stratton against a ladder. Stark was on her feet and caught Harwell going up the ladder, hitting a superkick before hitting her with a ladder several times.

The ladder ended up being placed between the one ladder and the corner turnbuckle, and then Stark delivered a mean-looking move from the ropes followed by her finisher. Stark went up the ladder toward the Title but was caught by Perez, who grabbed her leg for dear life. That brought Stark down, and then all the stars exchanged moves before Perez got the better of all of them. Perez went up the ladder but Dolin caught her and then swung her into the ladder several times.

Dolin climbed up the ladder but Valkyria was back up and caught her. They exchanged kicks before Dolin's head was driven into the turnbuckle Valkyria then caught Stark, sending her colliding into Hartwell on another ladder. Dolin caught a climbing Valkyria and ended up pinning her feet in the ladder and climbing on the other side. She was able to get herself up and meet Dolin up top, but Dolin sent Valkyria to the mat. Dolin was climbing but Jacy Jayne met her up top and punched her onto the ladder below.

Stratton was in the ring next and set up the ladder again, but Hartwell ran in and pushed the ladder, sending Stratton into the field outside the ring. Hartwell sat inside the ring pulled the ladder back underneath the Title, and she went to start climbing. Unfortunately she had taken a lot of punishment through the match and was having a hard time getting up the ladder, but then Dexter Lumis showed up, reuniting InDex for the first time since he was arrested outside of the NXT arena. Lumis helped her get up the first few steps and she went the rest of the way, grabbing the Title and becoming the new NXT Women's Champion.

