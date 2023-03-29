WWE's Roxanne Perez Status Revealed for NXT Stand & Deliver

After WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez fainted a few weeks ago, fans have been wondering what would become of the Title. There was a vagueness around why she fainted and if NXT would have to vacate the NXT Women's Championship, and then we got more hints the week after, which revealed a Championship Ladder Match for the Title at Stand & Deliver. Tonight though that was shaken up after Perez showed up at NXT and talked to Shawn Michaels, revealing that the fainting happened due to her struggles with anxiety. She was cleared by doctors to return to the ring, but initially, Michaels was hesitant to let her compete. By the end though, there was a decision.

Perez said that as of this afternoon, the doctors had cleared her to return to action. They told her basically after all the tests were concluded, it was a mix of body exhaustion and anxiety. She told Michaels that after she was cleared the first thing she thought of was her NXT Championship, and couldn't think of anything else so she came straight to his office.

BREAKING: @roxanne_wwe has been medically cleared and per @ShawnMichaels has been added to the NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match at #StandAndDeliver!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wsfYJg5Li5 — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2023

Michaels said he was relieved to hear she was feeling better, but he didn't think defending her Title at Stand & Deliver in a Ladder Match was the best thing for her. He then offered a plan of having the match for the Title and then Perez get the first shot at the new Champion, and that didn't sit well with Perez.

"Saying you want to be Champion and being Champion day in and day out," Perez said. "Look, I struggle with anxiety, and this year has been incredible, but when you accomplish your dreams so fast you wonder what's happening. Did I peak at 21?"

Michaels then said "Roxanne, you're 21 years old. You have a long wonderful career ahead of you, and there will be more Stand & Delivers." Perez then responded "Did you think like that? WrestleMania was the most important moment of the year for you. It was here and now and that's exactly what I want to do." She then added that she wanted to compete for the Title, the Title she never lost, saying "Please let me do this for me."

Michaels agreed, so now Perez will be defending her NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver against the field of Tiffany Stratton, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria, Gigi Dolin, and one more competitor. A ladder match is one of the most brutal match types in wrestling, and the match has a number of stars who have no problem inflicting pain on the Champ, so she's got her work cut out for her.

