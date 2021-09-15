WWE NXT Fans Adored Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis Wedding

After crowning a new NXT Champion, it was finally time for the long-awaited wedding of InDex, aka Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, and it was as ridiculous and entertaining as we expected. Hartwell gave a sweet reading of her vowels after a hilarious opening back and forth between Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, and Ikemen Jiro, but what followed was even better, as Lumis read his vowels, which was simply a thumbs up to the Hartwell and the audience. The priest then asked Lumis if he had more to say, and after pressing a bit too much, Lumis choked him out.

That left the wedding without someone to actually perform the ceremony, and that led to Beth Phoenix revealing she had expected something like this to happen and went online and became a certified minister. Then a random pop-up by Chase caused Odyssey Jones to take care of his interference.

Once we had the rings, Indi was asked if she took Lumis until death do they part, and she said I do. Lumis was asked the same question. He didn’t respond, but then covered the mic and said “I do”, which shocked everyone. Then they kissed and were officially wed, and everyone celebrated around them.

That was followed by Ciampa watching from backstage, and then he was approached by Breakker, who shook his hand and looked at the title.

