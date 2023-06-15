The Elite Seemingly Get a New Member After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

The Elite are currently outnumbered in their war against Blackpool Combat Club. The two factions operated on an even playing field at AEW Double or Nothing, but a run-in heel turn from thought-to-be ally Konosuke Takeshita swung momentum in BCC's favor, as the Bryan Danielson-led group was able to score the victory. While Takeshita is not an official member of Blackpool Combat Club, his "common enemy" allegiance with them leaves Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and the Young Bucks fighting at a four-on-five disadvantage. While Omega teased looking to the Far East for new allies, he might have found one within AEW itself.

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite concluded with a multi-man brawl, the likes of Takeshita and Will Ospreay both getting involved. Before either of those two men hit the ring, it was a returning Eddie Kingston that made the save for The Elite, brawling with rival Claudio Castagnoli. Kingston was then put in an awkward position, as he is a longtime friend of BCC's Jon Moxley, but the two never got physical, as Kingston even stopped the Bucks from attacking Mox further.

After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Omega got on the mic and asked Kingston to "fight the good fight" alongside The Elite.

"Eddie, I'm talking to you. That's right," Omega said. "I don't want to fight you. In fact, we can both use as many friends as we can get. I'm not saying we're gonna share a milk. I'm not saying we're gonna share a Coke Zero, but if you want a place in this ring with The Elite, if you want to fight the good fight against those guys back there, against those guys across the sea in Japan, then you've got a home in AEW with us."

Omega's words call back to the fact that Kingston "quit" AEW in storyline earlier this year, taking his talents to Ring of Honor instead. There, he came close to winning the Ring of Honor Championship against Castagnoli but ultimately came up short at ROH Supercard of Honor this past March.

If Kingston accepts Omega's offer, he could end up being the fifth man for The Elite in the expected Blood & Guts cage match between the two factions. Interestingly enough, Kingston fought alongside BCC at last year's AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts, successfully defeating the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Eddie Kingston's AEW status.