AEW: Adam Page & The Elite Reunite, Updated Double or Nothing 2023 Card

This week's AEW Dynamite saw Adam "Hangman" Page finally mend fences with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and officially reunite as The Elite. The Blackpool Combat Club attacked The Bucks at the start of the show, then jumped Omega from behind as "The Cleaner" tried to get his hands on Don Callis in the main event segment. The Bucks backed up Omega by bringing out weapons and finally chased the group off once Page arrived on the scene. Page grabbed a mic and officially challenged the heels to an Anarchy In The Arena Match at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

The stipulation (an arena-wide street fight) first debuted last year when The Jericho Appreciation Society managed to beat The BCC in an instant classic. That match saw Danielson go down with a concussion, one of the many injuries that plagued AEW's roster throughout that summer.

Other matches confirmed throughout the show include TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Christian Cage in a Ladder Match, a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royale for the AEW International Championship and a rematch between Jamie Hayter and Toni Strom for the AEW Women's World Championship. Check out the full card for the show below.

AEW's Double or Nothing takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 28. The event will kick off a loaded summer for the young promotion, which includes the premiere of AEW Collision (June 17), AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door (June 25 in Toronto), All In (Aug. 27 in London) and All Out (Sept. 3, reportedly in Chicago).

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Card