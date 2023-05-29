AEW Fans Predict What's Next for The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club After Double or Nothing

AEW's Double or Nothing ended on Sunday night with The Blackpool Combat Club standing tall over The Elite in a wild Anarchy in the Arena match. The final moments of the bout saw Konosuke Takeshita attack Kenny Omega and save Don Callis, giving Wheeler Yuta the opening to stab Omega in the head with a screwdriver and pin the former world champion to win the bout. Takeshita had previously aligned himself with The Elite to fight The BCC, but Callis had been dropping hints for months on social media that he was trying to lure the young Japanese star in to be his next protege.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to predict what's next for the group. Unsurprisingly, the name "Ibushi" immediately started trending as former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi has made it clear in recent months that he wants to work for the young promotion. Having him arrive to join forces with The Elite and face The BCC & Takeshita in a Blood & Guts Match now seems like the perfect way to cap off this insanely violent faction feud. Check out some of the speculation in the list below!