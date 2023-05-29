AEW Fans Predict What's Next for The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club After Double or Nothing
AEW's Double or Nothing ended on Sunday night with The Blackpool Combat Club standing tall over The Elite in a wild Anarchy in the Arena match. The final moments of the bout saw Konosuke Takeshita attack Kenny Omega and save Don Callis, giving Wheeler Yuta the opening to stab Omega in the head with a screwdriver and pin the former world champion to win the bout. Takeshita had previously aligned himself with The Elite to fight The BCC, but Callis had been dropping hints for months on social media that he was trying to lure the young Japanese star in to be his next protege.
Fans immediately took to Twitter to predict what's next for the group. Unsurprisingly, the name "Ibushi" immediately started trending as former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi has made it clear in recent months that he wants to work for the young promotion. Having him arrive to join forces with The Elite and face The BCC & Takeshita in a Blood & Guts Match now seems like the perfect way to cap off this insanely violent faction feud. Check out some of the speculation in the list below!
Takeshita you broke our hearts! WHY 😭 pic.twitter.com/5JRs0vdpTw— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) May 29, 2023
Kenny Dropping a Not-So-Subtle Hint
Kenny Omega with some words after the show was over!
Listen to what he says at the end ☺️#aew #aewdon #TheElite pic.twitter.com/5x0FYN6BpJ— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) May 29, 2023
Bring It!
BRING ON IBUSHI #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/uSztWgyADv— Jason Solomon ⚡️ (@solomonster) May 29, 2023
It's Elementary
There's Takeshita to side with BCC. Let's hope this means Ibushi shows up to team with The Elite for Blood and Guts. #AEWDoN— "Doc" Chris Mueller (@BR_Doctor) May 29, 2023
Get Ready for War(Games)
Blood And Guts with Takeshita on team BCC and Ibushi on the elite is going to be so sick. https://t.co/qQhTyw1Kj7— Love, Phoenix. (@PhoenixNitro) May 29, 2023
The Golden Elite
Anarchy in the Arena ruled. Takeshita turning was the right move. Add him to the BCC, then bring in Ibushi for The Elite. #AEWDoN— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) May 29, 2023
Blood & Guts III
Danielson, Moxley, Claudio, Yuta, Takeshita vs. Omega, Bucks, Hangman, Ibushi.
BLOOD & GUTS III. Make it happen.— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 29, 2023
That's How You Get Him
Do you want Murder Ibushi? Because this is how you get Murder Ibushi! #AEWDoN— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) May 29, 2023
The Savior We Need
Ibushi... we need you... THEY need you. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/b7TS2spDNi— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 29, 2023