AEW Double or Nothing: Blackpool Combat Club Defeat The Elite in Wild Anarchy in the Arena Match
All Elite Wrestling's biggest factions went to war at AEW Double or Nothing. The bad blood between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club essentially began at AEW Revolution in March, when Hangman Page and Jon Moxley's feud culminated in a brutal Texas Death Match. After losing there, Moxley turned his attention to The Elite as a whole, realigning with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to take the fight to Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. That began as a three-on-three battle, but Bryan Danielson's comeback and subsequent heel turn gave BCC a slight numbers advantage. After weeks of having the upper hand, Hangman would reunite with his former stablemates, fully reforming The Elite and leveling the playing field inevitable clash between the two groups.
It was Hangman himself who would announce the location and stipulation for The Elite and BCC's match: AEW Double or Nothing, Anarchy in the Arena. This would be the second iteration of the venue-wide street fight, as the match type debuted at's AEW Double or Nothing the year prior. Anarchy in the Arena is viewed as the spiritual successor to Stadium Stampede, the empty football stadium brawl that was made popular by AEW during the pandemic era.
Anarchy in the Arena lived up to its name once again, with action spilling all over the T-Mobile Arena. Brawls erupted in the crowd, on the stage, in the concession area, and even in the loading docks backstage. Throughout all the exploding super kicks and brutal thumb tack spots, it was Blackpool Combat Club who escaped with the victory thanks to interference from Omega's former manager Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita turned heel by attacking Omega and handed the pinfall win to Yuta.
The #BlackpoolCombatClub make their way into the arena, to the sounds of the @ViolentIdols and violence is already underway!@JonMoxley |@ClaudioCSRO | @bryandanielson | @WheelerYuta— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/7zR7nPdCMh
As advertised, this is CRAZY.#TheELITE vs. #BlackpoolCombatClub #AnarchyInTheArena!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/2BFSbYYc1R
The heart and soul of #AEW, #TheELITE!!!@youngbucks | @KennyOmegaManX | #HangmanAdamPage#AnarchyInTheArena— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/zW2p6BNwIq
The @youngbucks taking care of business on the stage!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/e3N5TaQytB
Carnage in every corner of the @TMobileArena!#TheELITE vs. #BlackpoolCombatClub#AnarchyInTheArena— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/2IS48r1kFe
WHAT?! 💥👟@youngbucks #AnarchyInTheArena— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/CdxPFEcWp9
Sickening!@youngbucks @ClaudioCSRO#AnarchyInTheArena— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/boAQziSLiY
Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for continuing coverage of the AEW Double or Nothing press conference.
AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results
- (Buy-In) The Hardys & HOOK def. Ethan Page & The Gunns
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy retains in a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal
- Adam Cole def. Chris Jericho (Unsanctioned Match)
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee)
- AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow def. Christian Cage (Ladder Match)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm def. Jamie Hayter
- AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black def. The Acclaimed (Open House Match)
- AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill def. Taya Valkyrie
- AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander def. Jade Cargill
- AEW World Championship: MJF def. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry
- The Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) (Anarchy in the Arena Match)