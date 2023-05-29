AEW Double or Nothing: Blackpool Combat Club Defeat The Elite in Wild Anarchy in the Arena Match

All Elite Wrestling's biggest factions went to war at AEW Double or Nothing. The bad blood between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club essentially began at AEW Revolution in March, when Hangman Page and Jon Moxley's feud culminated in a brutal Texas Death Match. After losing there, Moxley turned his attention to The Elite as a whole, realigning with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to take the fight to Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. That began as a three-on-three battle, but Bryan Danielson's comeback and subsequent heel turn gave BCC a slight numbers advantage. After weeks of having the upper hand, Hangman would reunite with his former stablemates, fully reforming The Elite and leveling the playing field inevitable clash between the two groups.

It was Hangman himself who would announce the location and stipulation for The Elite and BCC's match: AEW Double or Nothing, Anarchy in the Arena. This would be the second iteration of the venue-wide street fight, as the match type debuted at's AEW Double or Nothing the year prior. Anarchy in the Arena is viewed as the spiritual successor to Stadium Stampede, the empty football stadium brawl that was made popular by AEW during the pandemic era.

Anarchy in the Arena lived up to its name once again, with action spilling all over the T-Mobile Arena. Brawls erupted in the crowd, on the stage, in the concession area, and even in the loading docks backstage. Throughout all the exploding super kicks and brutal thumb tack spots, it was Blackpool Combat Club who escaped with the victory thanks to interference from Omega's former manager Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita turned heel by attacking Omega and handed the pinfall win to Yuta.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results