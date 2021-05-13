The Fanny Pack of WWE Champions Can Be Yours

Last month, the WWE and Funko teamed up to deliver an exclusive Pop figure that celebrated the 25th anniversary of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's first professional wrestling match. The Pop featured the WWE Championship belt that he unveiled on Monday Night Raw in 2013. That said, we all know how The Rock feels about fanny packs. If the WWE awarded a championship fanny pack to its stars, this would be it.

That's right, the Loungefly WWE Championship Fanny Pack is now a real thing that you can pre-order right here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) for $39.99 with a release date set for June. It looks like the belt, and features enough space for your Pop-Tarts and condoms:

The Rock's '90s fanny pack look has become so famous that it got its own Macy's Thanksgiving parade float last year in support of the NBC Series Young Rock. If you haven't seen the show yet, you can check out the synopsis below.

"Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star. Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers. 'Young Rock' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions."

In addition to the fanny pack, Entertainment Earth also launched WWE exclusive WrestleMania blind-box enamel Funko Pop pins today. You can pre-order them right here. Their entire collection of WWE gear can be found here.

