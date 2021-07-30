Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Young Rock Fanny Pack Balloon in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: "This Might Take the Cake"

✖

Happy Thanksgiving! Despite the pandemic, Turkey Day fans still got to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from the comfort of their own homes today and it featured an epic new augmented reality (AR) balloon: Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock stylized in his iconic '90s fanny pack look. The balloon was to promote the upcoming series, Young Rock, which will chronicle Johnson's childhood before he found fame as an actor by way of professional wrestling. Earlier today, The Rock took to Twitter to celebrate his balloon's debut.

"Well I’ve been lucky enough to do some pretty cool shit in my life.. but after seeing my

@NBCYoungRock FANNY PACK FLOAT in the #MacysThanksgivingParade this might take the cake.

My plucked raised eyebrow is the stuff dreams (and nightmares) are made of #fannypack4life," Johnson wrote. You can check out a video of his balloon debut below:

Well I’ve been lucky enough to do some pretty cool shit in my life.. but after seeing my @NBCYoungRock FANNY PACK FLOAT in the #MacysThanksgivingParade this might take the cake.

My plucked raised eyebrow is the stuff dreams (and nightmares) are made of 🤣💀#fannypack4life ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/QpoxfhVMzS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 26, 2020

"Excellent work week on set of our new TV series, 'YOUNG ROCK' coming soon to @NBC," Johnson recently wrote on Instagram. "Working very closely with our series creator, Nahnatchka Khan. She’s a brilliant (and very funny) creative partner who I trust with my wild life story growing up. We examine every word from every character because these are all real people, real family who are still in my life and those who have passed away. Gotta be authentic and get it right. The good, the bad, the heartbreaking, the heartwarming and the f*cking hilarious. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this show."

The cast includes Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukfu (all as Johnson at different ages), Joseph Lee Anderson as WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, and Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia.

Johnson has many more projects in the works, including Disney's Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt. The movie was originally supposed to hit theatres this year but was postponed until next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson also has some non-Disney movies coming up, including Netflix's Red Notice. He will also be making his DC debut in Black Adam, which is expected to begin production soon. It was also revealed this month that Seven Bucks Productions will be rebooting The Scorpion King, which marked Johnson's first starring role in Hollywood.

Young Rock does not yet have a release date.