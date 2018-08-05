The Miz Responds to Daniel Bryan’s SummerSlam Challenge

Following a tense encounter on SmackDown Live this week, The Miz has issued another response to Daniel Bryan’s challenge for a match at SummerSlam.

During the segment on Tuesday night, Miz never really got around to giving an official answer. His response was essentially not answering. On Saturday, The Miz released a video on social media, this time with a definitive answer: no.

The answer is NO. pic.twitter.com/OPCHp5j0Ur — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 4, 2018

“I heard his challenge, I’ve seen your questions, and my answer is no, no, no,” Miz said. “I’m in the prime of my career, I have a gorgeous wife, a beautiful daughter, a hit docu-series, Miz & Mrs., on the USA Network. And not only that, SmackDown Live, I’m the most must-see Superstar on that program. I’m carrying Tuesday nights and you think that just because Daniel Bryan challenges me to a match at SummerSlam – a huge event like SummerSlam – and I’m going to accept that challenge? No, I deserve more, I’m an elite level of talent, any show that I’m on I make it ‘A-List’ whether it’s Raw, SmackDown, [or] any PPV. I make it must-see. And I deserve better than a match with Daniel Bryan, so the answer is no.”

The feud between Bryan and The Miz is one of the longest built feuds in the company, despite it beginning at a time when it looked like Bryan was never going to wrestle again. Bryan and The Miz had several face-offs on Talking Smack nearly two years ago, prompting Miz to begin to steal Bryan’s mannerisms in the ring on an almost weekly basis in a mocking fashion.

Bryan vs. Miz is a feud that could have been drawn out to WrestleMania if WWE would have liked to, however with Bryan’s uncertain future with the company as of right now (his contract expires on September 1st and he hasn’t re-signed), doing the match at SummerSlam to make sure it actually happens was the best bet.