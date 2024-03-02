The Reason WWE SmackDown Kept Going Dark During The Rock's Promo Reportedly Revealed

Last night's WWE SmackDown was all Bloodline for the first portion of the show, and during that opening segment, Roman Reigns and The Rock had several things they wanted to address. Early on in The Rock's promo though it was difficult to make out everything he was saying, as the screen kept blacking out on FOX. Typically this is done when there is something they have to hide for censoring purposes, and according to PWInsider, this was the case last night as well, as the report states that WWE was censoring a fan's sign that read Die Rocky Die.

The censoring eventually ended, though this might have been part of the reason the segment was so long. According to Fightful, the segment went way over on time, and adjustments had to be made to the rest of SmackDown. There was a lot that came from Rock's promo and subsequent interaction with Roman Reigns, which is tied directly to their matches at WrestleMania.

The Rock had a challenge for Cody Rhodes, countering Rhodes' challenge at Elimination Chamber for a one-on-one match. The Rock simply replied no to that offer, but had a counteroffer, telling Rhodes that he can join up with his new friend Seth Rollins to face Rock and Roman in a Tag Team match during Night 1 of WrestleMania.

"On night 1 of WrestleMania, the biggest Tag Team match in the history of the WWE," Rock said, "The biggest Tag Team match in the history of professional wrestling. It's going to be Cody, Seth, against the Universal Champion and The People's Champion The Rock."

The Rock then revealed the stakes that would be attached for WrestleMania night 2. If Cody and Seth win, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside and can't interfere in Cody's match against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rock gave his word and said there would even be a contract signed to make it official.

Rock didn't think that would end up being necessary though, and revealed what The Bloodline gets if they more than likely defeat Cody and Seth. If Rock and Roman win, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on night 2 becomes a Bloodline Rules match, and that means anything goes. The Bloodline can interfere as much as they want, and Rock even said he might just sit in on commentary for a while before taking out Cody.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but it should be interesting to say the least. Let us know what you thought of Rock and Roman's challenge to Cody and Seth in the comments, and you can also talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!