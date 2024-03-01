The Rock Clarifies Original WWE WrestleMania 40 Plans

The Brahma Bull is holding nothing back. This past January, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his official return to WWE, popping up at WWE Monday Night Raw: Day 1 to set himself on a "long game" path to a long-awaited clash with Roman Reigns. Following that subtle tease, The Rock went away again, leaving fans questioning whether or not the Reigns match would happen at this year's WWE WrestleMania 40. Plans seemed to pivot after Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble and pointed at Reigns, indicating he would be challenging The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship come April.

It only took six days for things to turn sideways.

The following week on WWE SmackDown, Rhodes stepped aside so that The Rock could take his place and fight Reigns at WrestleMania. Social media backlash led to WWE pivoting once again, as Rhodes vs. Reigns was locked in as the WWE WrestleMania 40 main event days later. Despite the changes, The Rock's involvement with WWE WrestleMania 40 remained locked, but now he is operating alongside Reigns as opposed to against him.

The Rock Sets Record Straight in New Social Media Promo

(Photo: WWE)

The Rock has Cody Rhodes in his crosshairs.

Taking to social media, The Rock cut a 15-minute promo about his return to WWE, providing his perspective on recent events. He began by emphasizing that his original placement in the WWE WrestleMania 40 main event was not due to him throwing his corporate power around but rather a payoff to a story that was four years in the making.

"It has nothing to do with the board. It has nothing to the fact that The Rock owns everything. It has everything to do with common sense," The Rock said. "Here's the common sense: when Roman Reigns, years ago, dropped the words 'head of the table,' those words were specifically and solely set up and created so one day Roman Reigns would come face to face with his cousin, The Rock."

That original "head of the table" was a seed that WWE planted, but it would only grow if the crowd gave it water. It was at WWE Monday Night Raw: Day 1 this past January that The Rock gave the audience a chance to sprout it.

"We had an agreement, and that agreement was The Rock was going to go out there and test the waters," The Rock continued. "The crowd that night exploded."

The Rock is set to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX.